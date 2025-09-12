Julie Brown Purchases 8 Shares of GSK (LON:GSK) Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Julie Brown bought 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,486 per share, with a total value of £118.88.

On Monday, August 11th, Julie Brown bought 9 shares of GSK stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,408 per share, with a total value of £126.72.

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,517.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,834.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,426.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,432.68. GSK plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,242.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,668.

GSK ( LON:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 75.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSK had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 175.980975 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,460 to GBX 1,400 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,450 price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,637.50.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

