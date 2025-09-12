Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $230.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.48. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.80.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

