Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Has $1.12 Billion Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,052,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 147,145 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.9% of Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,122,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Apple by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,544,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Apple by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $134,554,000 after buying an additional 69,207 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,742,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in Apple by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 50,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,587,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.80.

AAPL opened at $230.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

