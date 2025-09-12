Leerink Partnrs Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SRPT

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.08). Leerink Partnrs has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.99) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.36.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $138.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $611.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $11,997,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $479,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4,682.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 39,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $968,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

