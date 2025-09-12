Leishen Energy (NASDAQ:LSE) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSE – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.31. 2,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 4,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Leishen Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55.

About Leishen Energy

Leishen Cayman is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. As a holding company with no material operations of its own, Leishen Cayman conducts substantially all of the operations through its Operating Subsidiaries. Our primary office is located in Beijing, China, from which we serve a large customer base throughout the PRC.

