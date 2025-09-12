LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Receives $5.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.3750.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPTH shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of LightPath Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th.
NASDAQ LPTH opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $235.59 million, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91.
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
