LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Receives $5.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.3750.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPTH shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of LightPath Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $235.59 million, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

