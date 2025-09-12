Luke Grant Buys 6 Shares of IMI (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Luke Grant bought 6 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,288 per share, for a total transaction of £137.28.

On Thursday, August 28th, Luke Grant bought 228 shares of IMI stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,280 per share, for a total transaction of £5,198.40.

On Thursday, August 28th, Luke Grant sold 110 shares of IMI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,280, for a total transaction of £2,508.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Luke Grant sold 271 shares of IMI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,301, for a total transaction of £6,235.71.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Luke Grant bought 7 shares of IMI stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,278 per share, for a total transaction of £159.46.

Shares of LON:IMI opened at GBX 2,296 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,460.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,224.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,020.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33. IMI plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,555.96 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,330.

IMI ( LON:IMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 56.10 EPS for the quarter. IMI had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 23.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IMI plc will post 137.9737609 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,550 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,850 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 2,490 to GBX 2,500 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 2,250 to GBX 2,625 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,575.

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

