MediaAlpha, Inc. $MAX Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 18.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 557,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 85,581 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 15.1% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 23.8% during the first quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,747,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,389,000 after buying an additional 529,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 12.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 272,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 30,874 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $876.43 million, a P/E ratio of -107.49 and a beta of 1.19. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $20.91.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $251.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.80 million. MediaAlpha had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAX. Wall Street Zen cut MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on MediaAlpha from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In other MediaAlpha news, Director Kathy P. Vrabeck purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 129,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,707.20. This represents a 31.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Keith Cramer sold 20,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 167,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,856. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,669 shares of company stock worth $297,873 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

