MetLife, Inc. $MET Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 422,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,937,000 after buying an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in MetLife by 52.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MetLife by 20.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 1.4%

MET stock opened at $80.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

