Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. $FTRE

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 1,625.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,499,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296,461 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 3.86% of Fortrea worth $26,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTRE. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortrea by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 697,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 153,184 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortrea by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 501,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 177,608 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

In related news, CFO Jill G. Mcconnell sold 3,156 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $32,285.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,770 shares in the company, valued at $601,217.10. This trade represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $203,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 98,132 shares in the company, valued at $614,306.32. This represents a 49.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 72,354 shares of company stock valued at $507,168 and sold 10,311 shares valued at $94,635. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Fortrea stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $928.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.61 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. Equities analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FTRE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fortrea from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Baird R W raised shares of Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fortrea from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

