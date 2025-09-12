Millennium Management LLC Buys 352,490 Shares of Moelis & Company $MC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 311.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 465,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,490 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $27,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1,551.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1,460.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $75.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.42. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $365.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.57 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 42.72%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moelis & Company news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $460,537.60. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515.84. This trade represents a 97.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $189,639.80. Following the sale, the director owned 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $515,544.68. This trade represents a 26.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

