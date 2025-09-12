Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 824,972 Radian Group Inc. $RDN

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 824,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,282,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Radian Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 160,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 21,770 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at $4,222,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at $2,964,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at $3,291,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Radian Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 634,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $35.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $36.99.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 45.62%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.69%.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,096. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Compass Point cut Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Radian Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

