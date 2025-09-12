Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,302,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,367 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $29,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 18.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 233.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price target on Progyny in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Progyny from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Progyny from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $23.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $26.76.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $332.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.70 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.28%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Progyny has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Allison Swartz sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $55,058.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,843.12. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,501 shares in the company, valued at $275,522.04. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,895 shares of company stock worth $179,311 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

