Millennium Management LLC Has $26.57 Million Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,657 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $26,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 111.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 321.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In other news, CEO Sean J. Kerins purchased 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.91 per share, with a total value of $991,673.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,408 shares in the company, valued at $14,065,903.28. This trade represents a 7.58% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ARW. Bank of America boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $115.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARW

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 1.8%

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $129.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.50 and a 1-year high of $137.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.40. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Arrow Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.160-2.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.