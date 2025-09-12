Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Polaris Inc. $PII

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 341.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,704 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $24,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Polaris by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $1,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.08. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $86.51.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Polaris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently -142.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PII. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Polaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

