MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 211,780 Shares of KeyCorp $KEY

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 218.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 308,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211,780 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $20.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 1.49%.The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,171.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $317,390.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,363.73. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 112,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $2,115,130.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 619,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,691,219.70. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,664 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

