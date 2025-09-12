MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. $UBSI

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,132 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBSI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,526,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,856,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 381,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 130,444 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 155,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 103,632 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 87,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBSI. Zacks Research raised shares of United Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.85.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

About United Bankshares

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.