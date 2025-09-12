MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Lantheus by 2.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,589,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,101,000 after buying an additional 34,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lantheus by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,378,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,534,000 after buying an additional 31,454 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 973,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,124,000 after purchasing an additional 273,838 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1,028.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 682,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,623,000 after purchasing an additional 622,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 576,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,299,000 after purchasing an additional 269,146 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNTH. Truist Financial set a $63.00 price objective on Lantheus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.15. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $118.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.51 and a 200 day moving average of $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $378.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.69 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, insider Farallon Partners L. L. C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,246,296.05. This represents a 49.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,246,296.05. The trade was a 49.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,812,000 shares of company stock valued at $382,427,380 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

