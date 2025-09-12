MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 440 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 426.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Insulet by 253.3% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 553.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.12.

Insulet Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $337.94 on Friday. Insulet Corporation has a 52 week low of $225.28 and a 52 week high of $353.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $310.77 and its 200-day moving average is $291.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 102.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.25. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In related news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,925.44. The trade was a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,870.90. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

