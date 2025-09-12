MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,937 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,150 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 139,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 222,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 60,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $739,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,498. This represents a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.74.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

