MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 137.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Everest Group by 489.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Everest Group during the 1st quarter worth about $5,185,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Everest Group by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 110,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,323,000 after buying an additional 28,366 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Everest Group during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Everest Group by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 180,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,292,000 after purchasing an additional 75,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of EG stock opened at $348.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.87 and a 200-day moving average of $343.97. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $320.00 and a one year high of $407.30.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 4.56%.Everest Group’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $405.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.14.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

