MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,940 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 11,714.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,161,882 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $92,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,048 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 594,942 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,203,000 after purchasing an additional 339,756 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,829,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $303,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,449 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 361.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,121,585 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $165,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $39,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of ILMN opened at $99.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.57. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Illumina from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stephens set a $110.00 price target on Illumina and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Daiwa America lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.06.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

