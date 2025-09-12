MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $5.42 Million Holdings in Qiagen N.V. $QGEN

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,680 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Qiagen worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,438,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,136 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Qiagen by 57.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,491,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,621 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Qiagen by 3,030.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,470,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327,934 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,445,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,605,000 after purchasing an additional 109,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at $95,746,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Qiagen from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Qiagen from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

Qiagen stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64. Qiagen N.V. has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.55.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $533.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.97 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 18.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Qiagen has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.580- EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.350 EPS. Analysts expect that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

