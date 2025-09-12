MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDS stock opened at $369.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.82 and a 52-week high of $499.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $585.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.800-17.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $405.00 to $355.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $431.25.

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total transaction of $3,398,665.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,711.68. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total value of $1,320,315.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,650.79. This trade represents a 39.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,031 shares of company stock worth $5,825,481 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

