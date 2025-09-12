MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 11,678 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 10,716.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.20. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.81%.Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.540 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

