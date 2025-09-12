MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 2,224 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 12,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $550,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 447,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,073,000 after acquiring an additional 42,763 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,683,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,060,000 after acquiring an additional 410,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Arch Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.27.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $941,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,822,404.35. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $92.29 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.36. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.49%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

