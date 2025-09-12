MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 3,146 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total value of $21,948,711.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 165,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,986,992.02. This trade represents a 33.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,417,208. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BR. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of BR opened at $255.05 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.21 and a 12-month high of $271.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.45 and its 200 day moving average is $241.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%.The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.65%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.