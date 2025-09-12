MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 4 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 838,726.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 159,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,154,589,000 after buying an additional 159,358 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in NVR by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,962,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in NVR by 116,808.2% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 57,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,528,000 after buying an additional 57,236 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,236,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NVR by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,639,000 after buying an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,783.33.

NVR Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NVR stock opened at $8,544.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,926.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7,454.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 5.79. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6,562.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $104.89 by $3.65. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 37.35%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $120.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total value of $981,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 386 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,208.08. The trade was a 24.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total transaction of $4,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,800. This represents a 74.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 975 shares of company stock worth $7,869,360 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

