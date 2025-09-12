MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 40,251 Shares of Unity Software Inc. $U

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,251 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 88,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter worth approximately $5,486,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 6.1% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 625,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after buying an additional 35,694 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Unity Software by 57.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,088,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,904,000 after buying an additional 763,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $440.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, COO Alexander Blum sold 63,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $2,514,870.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 603,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,796,191.51. This represents a 9.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 29,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $1,174,724.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 638,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,105,977.28. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,981,485 shares of company stock valued at $82,447,777 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

