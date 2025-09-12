Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s current price.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Stock Down 6.3%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $307.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.59 and its 200-day moving average is $189.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $4,041,142.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,247,469.76. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,183 shares of company stock worth $10,353,198. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.