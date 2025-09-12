National Fuel Gas Company $NFG Position Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 360,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,758 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $28,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,153,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $170,515,000 after purchasing an additional 491,890 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,495,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,202 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,174,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,031,000 after purchasing an additional 155,711 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,320 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 93.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 951,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,315,000 after purchasing an additional 460,100 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $88.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.64 and its 200-day moving average is $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. National Fuel Gas Company has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $89.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.61.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $531.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-6.950 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

View Our Latest Report on NFG

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.