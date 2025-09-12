NetClass Technology (NASDAQ:NTCL) Shares Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

NetClass Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NTCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. 51,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 63,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

NetClass Technology Trading Down 5.1%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57.

Institutional Trading of NetClass Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NetClass Technology stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in NetClass Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NTCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.19% of NetClass Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

About NetClass Technology

Netclass Technology, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides IT solutions to schools, training institutions, corporations, public agencies and other institutions. Its solutions include teaching management, campus management, online teaching, online examination, epidemic prevention and control, education credit block chain system, and lecturer evaluation services.

