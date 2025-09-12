NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 198,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 55,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 30,560 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ED stock opened at $97.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.90. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 12 month low of $87.28 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.82.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

