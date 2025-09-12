NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Carvana Co. $CVNA

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Carvana alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 961.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.14, for a total transaction of $5,307,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,561.34. This trade represents a 65.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.06, for a total value of $3,670,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 451,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,705,566.40. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,423,157 shares of company stock worth $856,602,667 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVNA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Carvana from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on Carvana

Carvana Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $354.89 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $413.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%.The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.