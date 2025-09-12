NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 2,342 Shares of Baker Hughes Company $BKR

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 13.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 819,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,023,000 after acquiring an additional 94,892 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,068,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,491,000 after acquiring an additional 376,654 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 27.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,457,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,456 shares during the period. Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $948,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $46.97 on Friday. Baker Hughes Company has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average is $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 30.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKR. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Melius started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

View Our Latest Report on BKR

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. This represents a 44.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.