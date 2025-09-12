NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 31,360 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,360 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $26.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Activity

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $519.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.310 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $234,091.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 234,622 shares in the company, valued at $5,192,184.86. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,039,470.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 724,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,263,191.55. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,646 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $23.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

