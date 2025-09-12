NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Sanofi $SNY

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 124.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 130.5% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 68.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 66.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $47.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.73 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Sanofi had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.47%.The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sanofi

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.