NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 1,183 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,005,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $124.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.30 and its 200 day moving average is $132.67. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $116.53 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 76.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $142.18.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,475.38. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

