NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 234 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF $VONE

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,720,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Flower City Capital raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 225,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 162,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 140,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONE opened at $299.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.52 and its 200-day moving average is $270.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $299.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.7828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

