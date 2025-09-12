Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF $NUMV Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMV. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 10.7%
BATS:NUMV opened at $38.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.01. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.31.
About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF
The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- High-Flyers Near Resistance: 3 Stocks to Watch for a Dip
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Seagate Technology Leads S&P 500: What’s Behind Its 120% Gain?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Vanguard’s VUG ETF: The Ultimate Growth ETF for Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.