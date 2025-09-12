Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF $NUMV Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMV. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 10.7%

BATS:NUMV opened at $38.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.01. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.31.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.