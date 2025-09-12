Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 713 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,922 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.6% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $58,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Phillip Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.80.

Apple Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $230.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

