ON24, Inc. $ONTF Holdings Lowered by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,847 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of ON24 worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 15.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 32.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 74.6% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ON24 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $25,436.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 737,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,279.76. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharat Sharan sold 37,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $194,965.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,575,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,448,749.24. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,506 in the last three months. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ONTF opened at $5.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.66. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $7.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

