Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $368.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $295.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s current price.

Get Oracle alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Oracle from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $307.64 on Wednesday. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $864.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,198. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 5,355 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.