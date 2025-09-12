Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Up 42.7% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) were up 42.7% on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $341.23 and last traded at $344.60. Approximately 58,304,020 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 373% from the average daily volume of 12,320,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.51.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.84.

The company has a market capitalization of $864.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.52.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $4,041,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,247,469.76. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,183 shares of company stock worth $10,353,198 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Prodigy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 366,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $60,996,000 after acquiring an additional 20,991 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

