Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) Receives $138.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.0833.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. DA Davidson set a $160.00 price target on Oshkosh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSK

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

In other news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total value of $243,120.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,129.83. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $556,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,935.48. This trade represents a 22.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,224,000 after acquiring an additional 992,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,570,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,860,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,858,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,587,000 after acquiring an additional 529,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,709,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK stock opened at $138.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.84. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $144.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.03.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.25%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 20.48%.

About Oshkosh

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.