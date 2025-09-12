Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) Receives $138.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.0833.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. DA Davidson set a $160.00 price target on Oshkosh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th.
Insider Activity at Oshkosh
Institutional Trading of Oshkosh
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,224,000 after acquiring an additional 992,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,570,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,860,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,858,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,587,000 after acquiring an additional 529,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,709,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.
Oshkosh Stock Performance
Shares of OSK stock opened at $138.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.84. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $144.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.03.
Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.25%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Oshkosh Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 20.48%.
About Oshkosh
Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.
