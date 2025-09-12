Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives $53.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OXM. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Oxford Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Trauber purchased 10,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 13,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,002.32. The trade was a 297.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.12 per share, with a total value of $260,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 59,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,607.56. This represents a 12.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 16,818 shares of company stock valued at $686,724 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 6,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $89.86. The company has a market capitalization of $768.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average of $49.44.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $403.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.14 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.800-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at -1.050–0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 74.59%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

