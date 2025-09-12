Oxford Industries’ (OXM) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $52.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research raised Oxford Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

NYSE OXM opened at $51.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $89.86.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $403.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.14 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 3.80%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.800-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at -1.050–0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 74.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.12 per share, for a total transaction of $260,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 59,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,607.56. The trade was a 12.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Trauber acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 13,364 shares in the company, valued at $553,002.32. This trade represents a 297.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,818 shares of company stock valued at $686,724. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 18,169 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth $3,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

