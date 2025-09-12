Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Insider Paul Fry Purchases 98 Shares

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) insider Paul Fry purchased 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,824 per share, with a total value of £1,787.52.
Oxford Instruments Stock Up 1.4%
OXIG stock opened at GBX 1,852 on Friday. Oxford Instruments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,470 and a twelve month high of GBX 2,237.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96. The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,180.59, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,875.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,820.89.
Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 13th. The company reported GBX 112.40 EPS for the quarter. Oxford Instruments had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 14.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Instruments plc will post 117.7149452 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Oxford Instruments
Oxford Instruments provides academic and commercial organisations worldwide with market-leading scientific technology and expertise across its key market segments: materials analysis, semiconductor, and healthcare & life science.
Innovation is the driving force behind Oxford Instruments’ growth and success, supporting its core purpose to accelerate the breakthroughs that create a brighter future for our world.
