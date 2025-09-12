Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Insider Paul Fry Purchases 98 Shares

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) insider Paul Fry purchased 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,824 per share, with a total value of £1,787.52.

Oxford Instruments Stock Up 1.4%

OXIG stock opened at GBX 1,852 on Friday. Oxford Instruments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,470 and a twelve month high of GBX 2,237.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96. The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,180.59, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,875.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,820.89.

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 13th. The company reported GBX 112.40 EPS for the quarter. Oxford Instruments had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 14.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Instruments plc will post 117.7149452 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OXIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,800 to GBX 2,600 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,600 to GBX 2,500 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,731.67.

Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments provides academic and commercial organisations worldwide with market-leading scientific technology and expertise across its key market segments: materials analysis, semiconductor, and healthcare & life science.

Innovation is the driving force behind Oxford Instruments’ growth and success, supporting its core purpose to accelerate the breakthroughs that create a brighter future for our world.

