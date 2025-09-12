Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 1,832,751 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Parnassus Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,381,095 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,832,751 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 3.7% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,558,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 164.3% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,022 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 42,903 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $1,504,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 21.1% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 598,861 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,905,000 after purchasing an additional 104,344 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

NVIDIA stock opened at $177.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.23. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,907,755 shares of company stock valued at $633,253,430. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

