PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Insider Romi Savova Sells 127,972 Shares

PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report) insider Romi Savova sold 127,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 149, for a total value of £190,678.28.

Get PensionBee Group alerts:

PensionBee Group Trading Up 0.3%

PensionBee Group stock opened at GBX 151.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. PensionBee Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 131 and a 12 month high of GBX 191. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 164.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 158.25. The firm has a market cap of £359.26 million, a PE ratio of -8,058.51, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.37.

PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported GBX (2.14) EPS for the quarter. PensionBee Group had a negative return on equity of 36.87% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. Analysts anticipate that PensionBee Group plc will post -9.3899999 earnings per share for the current year.

PensionBee Group Company Profile

PensionBee is creating a global leader in the consumer retirement market with approximately £6.3 billion in assets on behalf of more than 286,000 customers.

Founded in 2014, we aspire to make as many people as possible pension confident so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. We help our customers to combine their retirement savings into a new online account, which they can manage from the palm of their hand.

PensionBee accounts are invested by the world’s largest investment managers, collectively looking after more than $10 trillion in savings between them.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PensionBee Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PensionBee Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.